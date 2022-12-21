The suspect’s image was captured by security cameras during the Nov. 21 incident in a photo provided by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly exposed his private parts to minors at a laundromat in south Los Angeles.

Security cameras captured a portion of the incident happening on Nov. 21 near 9302 Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say two juveniles were exposed to the suspect’s genitalia while he allegedly masturbated in front of them.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Asian male around 40-50 years old. He stands around 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build, light complexion and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing black-rimmed eyeglasses, a light gray long-sleeve shirt, dark gray pants, a gray baseball hat with unknown lettering across the front and back, and a black facemask.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about the incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 877-710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.