Armed suspect wanted for allegedly robbing an armored truck in El Segundo on Feb. 21, 2023. (FBI)

Federal authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed an armored truck at gunpoint in El Segundo.

On Feb. 21, an armored truck driver was robbed while at a Bank of America located at 835 N. Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

After robbing the driver, the suspect entered the passenger seat of a maroon-colored Ford Taurus sedan and fled the area.

Surveillance images from the bank captured the suspect’s image.

He is described as a white man around 40 years old. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has a thin build. He has moles or skin tags behind his right ear.

He was last seen wearing an orange reflective vest, blue cloth mask, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the Los Angeles FBI office at 310-477-6565 or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Online tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.