A man sought for allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s puppy has been captured, police said.

David Sumlin, 32, was arrested a few minutes after midnight Monday morning, and he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Jan. 2, Sumlin allegedly produced a gun while arguing with his ex-girlfriend, identified only as “S.W.” by prosecutors, and put a pillow over the 4-month-old puppy before telling her that “it’s either you or the dog.” He then fatally shot the dog, authorities said.

In addition to the domestic violence allegations, Sumlin faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition, as first reported by Seamus Hughes of Court Watch.

Sumlin has been convicted of at least four felonies, according to federal prosecutors, including transportation of a controlled substance for sale, attempted robbery and assault with a firearm.

As of late Monday morning, Sumlin is in LAPD custody. No court date has been scheduled.