Federal authorities in Los Angeles are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted bank robbery.

The pictured suspect attempted to rob a Wells Fargo bank in Compton on Monday when he displayed a demand note. He was seen fleeing the scene in a black SUV shortly after.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a Lakers sweatshirt, black sunglasses, a blue bandana, and blue construction gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the L.A. FBI at 310-477-6565.