Man sought after allegedly stabbing his roommate in Lancaster

Officials on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in connection with the stabbing of his roommate in Lancaster last week.

Anthony Escobar is shown in a 2013 photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on July 21, 2020.

The incident occurred about 6:55 a.m. Friday in the 44000 block of Sundance Court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anthony Escobar, 29, is suspected of stabbing his roommate several times., officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

Escobar is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials released a photo of the suspect from 2013.

Anyone with information about Escobar’s whereabouts can call detectives Chapman or De La Cruz at 661-948-8466.