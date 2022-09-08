The Pasadena Police Department arrested a man accused of an attempted sexual assault Thursday after officers spotted him walking down the street.

The man, 45-year-old Pasadena transient Victor Hugo Vega, was walking with his bicycle near Walnut Street and Hill Avenue at about 12:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

After a short foot chase, he was arrested and later confessed to the attack on Monday at a local health spa, police said.

Police said Vega physically assaulted a female employee at the spa and pulled out a gun and attempted to sexually assault her.

Officers found the gun — later identified as a BB gun — and the department plans to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office “within the next couple of days.”

Vega is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 626-744-4241.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting crimestoppers.org.