Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed another man at a Westminster gas station Wednesday night.

Trent William Millsap, a transient who “frequents Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim,” is accused of stabbing another man at a 76 gas station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

“The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area. Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury,” the release said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, but police believe he is about 38 years old and could be a transient.

Millsap was identified as a suspect in the stabbing, and he’s also wanted on a warrant for a parole violation.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” police warned.

Millsap is about 6 feet, 5 inches tall with a muscular build. He is bald, though he has tattoos on his face, head, neck, chest, arms and hands, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 714-548-3212.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or visit occrimestoppers.org.