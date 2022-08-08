Crime tape and evidence markers sit at the site of a deadly stabbing in Canoga Park on Aug. 7, 2022 (KTLA)

A man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in Canoga Park was arrested near Dana Point, officials announced Monday.

The stabbing was reported around 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to the area for a report of a carjacking, but when they arrived on scene, they found a woman who was unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was identified as 40-year-old Elisa Lopez of Canoga Park.

An investigation revealed the victim was stabbed inside or outside her vehicle, described as 2003 green Ford Expedition.

Investigators were notified that the suspect was heading south on the 5 Freeway and had run out of gas near Dana Point, police said.

The California Highway Patrol had been alerted of the fatal stabbing and saw the suspect on the shoulder of the highway.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Oscar Valenzuela, of Sunland, was taken into custody without incident. He was later booked on suspicion of murder and bail was set at $200,000, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Detective Steve Castro at 818- 374-1925.