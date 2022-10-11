Police video shows the moments before a man allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old at at an El Sereno park on Tuesday.

The suspect was caught on CCTV footage allegedly abducting the 14-year-old victim near the 4700 block of Klamath Street.

Video from the Los Angeles Police Department shows the suspect draping one arm over the victim’s shoulders as they walk down a neighborhood street near El Sereno Park.

Police say the man threatened the child with a weapon and forced the victim into a bathroom where they were sexually assaulted.

The man then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Officers describe the suspect as a Black man with curly hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with green and red stripes and dark-colored jeans.

Police are searching for a man suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old at at a park in El Sereno on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Police are searching for a man suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old at at a park in El Sereno on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Police are searching for a man suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old at at a park in El Sereno on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Police are searching for a man suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old at at a park in El Sereno on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Juvenile Division at 213-486-0570. During non-business hours and weekends, call 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

The investigation remains ongoing.