Police are searching for a suspect in two stabbings, one of which left a teenager dead in Los Angeles last Friday.

Officers received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard around 3:55 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male victim suffering from stab wounds, said LAPD.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage released by LAPD shows the fatal stabbing was caught on surveillance camera.

“The suspect drove to the location, exited his vehicle and approached the victim standing on the sidewalk,” authorities said. “The suspect produced a large knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.”

Suspect’s vehicle in a photo from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Suspect wanted for two stabbings — one that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Los Angeles on March, 3, 2023. (LAPD)

Police believe the man was responsible for a second stabbing just a few hours later in the 5400 block of Valley Boulevard around 8:55 p.m.

In that incident, the suspect approached a 33-year-old man and “stabbed him several times without saying anything,” officials said.

In both stabbings, the suspect appears to be wearing the same clothing, although in the second attack, he removed his baseball hat and was riding a skateboard during his assault, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with long, wavy black hair and a long beard. He was last seen wearing a long black jacket with a black shirt underneath, black pants, black shoes, and a black baseball hat with white writing.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black-colored 1996-2001 Honda CR-V SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Calzadillas, or S. Ruiz at 213-996-4116. During non-business hours or on weekends, call 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.