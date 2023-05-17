Michael Garcia in a photo from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a teenage girl in Riverside County.

On Aug. 21, 2022, Palm Desert deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive female in the 15000 block of Via Quedo in Desert Hot Springs.

Despite lifesaving measures, the 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators discovered the teen had overdosed on fentanyl. The case was taken over by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit.

Over the next few months, authorities identified the suspect as Michael Garcia, 22, a Desert Hot Springs resident.

Authorities have not been able to locate Garcia and have issued a warrant for his arrest. Charges have also been filed in his case.

“Additional suspects have been identified and further arrests are anticipated,” officials said.

Anyone who may have seen Garcia or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951-776-1099 or Master Investigator Jim Peters at 951-955-1700.