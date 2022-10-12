Charles Gaines is seen in a photo released by the Simi Valley Police Department on Oct. 12, 2022.

A man who had been wanted in a series of sexual assaults in Ventura and Los Angeles counties dating back to 2020 has been arrested in Colorado, authorities said Wednesday.

Charles Gaines had been arrested in Aurora, Colorado in August in connection with an extortion case investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to Simi Valley police.

During that arrest, authorities obtained a DNA profile from Gaines that allegedly linked him to the rape cases in California.

Los Angeles and Simi Valley police detectives then collaborated to file a sexual assault case against Gaines after the suspect had been released from custody in the extortion case, authorities detailed in a news release.

An arrest warrant for Gaines was obtained last week and Simi Valley police, with the help of detectives from the Aurora Police Department, took the suspect into custody.

Gaines was booked on suspicion of forcible rape, rape of a minor over 14, human trafficking with a minor, witness intimidation, forced oral copulation, sodomy, sexual battery while restrained and attempted rape, Simi Valley police said.

He is waiting extradition back to California.

Police did not share many details about the alleged crimes or the victims involved, but indicated Gaines would often meet them on online dating applications and he would go by the first names Chris, Christopher and C.J.

Anyone with additional information about Gaines, or any incidents tied to him, is asked to call Detective Jessica Getchius at 805-583-6914.