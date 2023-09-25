A man wanted in connection with shooting two people in East Hollywood over the weekend was taken into custody Monday, police said.

The man had previously evaded authorities after SWAT entered an apartment where he was believed to have been holed up.

The unidentified suspect allegedly shot two people just before 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Serrano Avenue, near Sunset Boulevard.

A neighbor told KTLA the incident began as a dispute between neighbors apparently over a dog. One neighbor was armed with a knife while the other had a gun.

The witness then heard gunshots ring out as well as screaming.

Responding Los Angeles Police Department officers found two victims at the scene. They were taken to a hospital where they were listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect was believed to be holed up in an apartment, but was gone by the time police made entry.

Authorities said they recovered the gun they believed was used in the shooting.

Around 11:05 a.m. Monday, the suspect showed up at LAPD’s Hollywood division and asked about warrants.

That’s when he was arrested in connection with the shooting.

No further details about the incident and subsequent arrest have been released.