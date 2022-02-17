Man wanted in WeHo-area assaults of 2 women taken into custody: LAPD

Photos of a man wanted in connection with assaulting two women is shown in photos released by the LAPD on Feb. 16, 2022.

A man wanted in connection with assaulting two women in separate incidents earlier this week has been taken into custody, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Thursday.

The man has not been identified, but authorities said he was apprehended about 1:30 p.m. Thursday along the 600 block of Fifth Street in downtown Los Angeles.

He is believed to have attacked two women on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred about 1 p.m., as the victim was walking along the 800 block of North Vista Street in the Fairfax District, police said.

The assailant allegedly grabbed the woman and pulled her toward a nearby garage.

“The suspect made threats and demands that caused the female to fear bodily harm,” police said in a community alert.

The victim was able to break free from the man’s grasp and ran for help.

The man fled from the area and was soon seen in the 7600 block of Hampton Avenue in West Hollywood.

“While in this area, the suspect was reported to have committed a similar assault with an additional adult female,” authorities said without elaborating.

The second incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police did not release any information about what led them to the man in custody. He was previously described as a possible transient.