A man accused of beating a dog and then shooting at witnesses who confronted him has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol and Firearm arrested Saalih Mousa on Wednesday for the shooting in downtown Los Angeles. Mousa’s girlfriend, identified as Athena Mansour, was also arrested as part of the investigation.

Mousa is accused of shooting at two people who confronted him while he was allegedly beating one of his French bulldogs on the balcony of an apartment on the 700 block of North La Brea Avenue on Monday.

One of the witnesses was struck by gunfire and had to be transported to the hospital. Mousa is alleged to have ran away from the scene of the crime before police arrived.

Moussa was booked into jail with bail set at $1 million where he currently remains in custody. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged Moussa with one count of attempted murder.

Mansour was charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact, alleging she knew about the crime. She was released from jail and is due back in court at a later date.

The two dogs, French bulldogs named Cash and Dinero, were transferred to the Los Angeles Animal Services Department but have since been handed over to a “responsible party associated with Mansour,” the Police Department said.