Man who allegedly raped, threatened to kill girl in South L.A. sought by police

A man being sought for allegedly raping and threatening to kill a 16-year-old girl is seen in photos shared by the LAPD on Sept. 30, 2021.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly raped and threatened to kill a 16-year-old girl in South Los Angeles over the weekend.

The incident began about 9 p.m. Sept. 26, when the victim and assailant were both observed at the downtown Long Beach train station, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They boarded the same train heading north to the Los Angeles area, but were not together, police indicated in a news release Thursday.

They both transitioned to the same MTA bus and got off near Vernon Avenue and San Pedro Street in Historic South Central.

That’s when the assailant allegedly “approached the victim from behind and grabbed her around the neck,” police said

The man then forced the victim to the parking lot of a nearby building, allegedly threatened to kill her and then allegedly raped her, police said.

The man is described as being 35 years old, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black dreadlocks, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

No further details about the incident or the assailant have been provided, but police released two surveillance images of the man believed to be involved.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the LAPD’s juvenile division at 213-486-0570.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 1-877-527-3247, and anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.