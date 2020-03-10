Man who allegedly robbed, carjacked mother is fatally shot by police in Bell Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who allegedly robbed and carjacked his mother was fatally shot by police in Bell Gardens, officials announced Tuesday.

The incident unfolded about 10:30 a.m. Monday when Bell Gardens police officers responded to a family disturbance at a home in the 7700 block of Eastern Avenue, officials said in a news release.

The officers discovered that a man had robbed and carjacked his mother. The man got away when officers tried to detain him, officials said.

About 9:30 p.m., police learned that the man had returned to the home. Officers again tried to arrest the suspect, but he refits to comply and he barricaded himself inside the home.

The man remained barricaded in the home for hours while officers tried to convince him to peacefully surrender, officials said.

The suspect finally exited the home about 5 a.m. Tuesday and "an officer-involved shooting occurred," officials said without elaborating.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Investigators have not said what the suspect did to provoke gunfire and it is unclear if the man was armed at the time.

It is also unclear how many officers were involved in the shooting and how many fired their weapons.

The officers were not injured during the incident.

The man’s mother was also not injured during the carjacking.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.