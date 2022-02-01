Police shoot, kill man who allegedly threatened relatives while armed with knife in Pacoima

A man who police said was trying to hit family members while armed with a knife in a Pacoima home early Tuesday was fatally shot by officers.

The incident unfolded about 2 a.m., when Los Angeles police officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along the 12900 block of Desmond Street.

Initial reports indicated a family member was at the house with a knife and was attempting to hit people while possibly being under the influence of narcotics, LAPD officials said in a series of tweets.

The family members were locked in their rooms, but police were able to get them out safely. The suspect initially refused to get out of the house, but eventually came out of a side window around 3:30 a.m. while armed with a knife, police said.

Despite being shot with a less-than-lethal foam projectile, the suspect allegedly continued toward officers, police said.

“The suspect continued to charge toward officers standing near a police vehicle, at which time, simultaneously, a bean bag round was fired, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred,” police said in the tweet.

The suspect, who police have not identified, was struck by gunfire and was taken to hospital where he later died.

A knife was found at the scene.

No further details about the incident have been released.