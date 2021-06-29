Man who allegedly tried to breach cockpit and jumped from departing LAX plane facing federal charge

A United Express flight is station at the Los Angeles International Airport after a man aboard the aircraft opened a door and jumped out while it was taxiing on June 25, 2021. (KTLA)

A passenger who allegedly tried to push his way into the cockpit of a recent flight taxiing to the runway at Los Angeles International Airport is facing a federal charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

The incident took place on United Airlines Flight 5365, operated by SkyWest Airlines, which was supposed to be headed from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City around 7:10 p.m. on Friday. In an FBI affidavit, officials said shortly after the plane pushed back from the gate, Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez “sprinted” to the front of the aircraft past a seated flight attendant and “began banging on the cockpit door and manipulating the locked doorknob.”

Victoria Dominguez, 33, of La Paz, Mexico, was charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, officials reported.

After failing to breach the cockpit, the affidavit states Victoria Dominguez pushed past a flight attendant and went to the emergency exit on the right side of the plane.

Despite attempts from another passenger to restrain him, officials said Victoria Dominguez managed to jump from the plane missing the emergency slide that had deployed.

Victoria Dominguez later underwent surgery for a broken leg he suffered when he landed on the tarmac and crawled away from the plane, officials said.

He is expected to make to make an appearance this week in United States District Court.

The charge of interference with flight crew members and attendants carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

The incident remains under investigation by the FBI.