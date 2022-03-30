A man who allegedly assaulted a victim as they were getting off a bus in the Santa Clarita Valley area earlier this month is being sought by authorities.

The incident occurred about 10:35 a.m. March 21.

“The victim was physically assaulted by the suspect after exiting a bus,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a crime bulletin Wednesday.

The assailant then fled on foot and out of view.

Officials released images of the man, described as being between 30 and 40 years old. He appeared to be wearing something that covered his eyes and was holding a juice box.

Anyone with information about the assailant is asked to call Sgt. Green at 661-287-5615.