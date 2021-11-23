Man arrested in Texas on suspicion of sexual assaults of former classmates in Riverside

Thailar Patterson is seen in a booking photo released by the Riverside Police Department on Nov. 23, 2021.

A man who attended high school in Riverside was arrested earlier this month after being accused of sexual assaults by at least two former classmates dating back to 2018, police said.

Thailar Patterson, 20, was taken into custody on suspicion of numerous sexual assault violations on Nov. 12 in Texarkana, Texas, the Riverside Police Department reported in a news release.

Patterson was extradited to Riverside County and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on Monday.

Detectives opened an investigation in July after a teenager came forward and said a former school classmate had sexually assaulted her about three years ago, police said.

“She and the suspect attended Martin Luther King High School in Riverside and the alleged crimes occurred multiple times during the 2018-2019 school year when the suspect was in his senior year,” Officer Ryan Railsback, spokesman for the Riverside Police Department, said in a statement. “During their investigation, detectives learned of a second victim classmate who came forward with similar allegations, along with a third victim who disclosed the suspect sexually assaulted her in 2019.”

Detectives believe there may be others who were victimized by Patterson, or may have additional information regarding these sexual assaults, who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information ris urged to contact Det. Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7950 or MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov.