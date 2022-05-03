A man who had barricaded himself inside a building in downtown Los Angeles after allegedly brandishing a gun at first responders was later fatally shot by police, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident began about 8:30 a.m. along the 100 block of West 5th Street. Paramedics responding to a call about a medical emergency found the suspect who allegedly brandished a gun at them.

Los Angeles police officers then responded to the scene and the suspect again brandished a gun before retreating back inside the building, police said.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and streets were closed in the area.

About 1 p.m., authorities said SWAT officers used less than lethal force on the suspect, but at one point the suspect pointed a gun out of the north facing window and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Capt. Kelly Muniz said. The man was struck by gunfire and pronounced him dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

A gun was recovered and no other people were injured in the incident.

It is unclear how many officers fired their weapons and why the man was barricaded and brandished a weapon.

Jerry Hernandez, who works nearby as a security guard told KTLA that the man was threatening people with a gun.

When police couldn’t get the man to give up the gun, Hernandez said the man holed himself inside the Roselyn Hotel. Police later entered the adjacent building where Hernandez works and went up to the seventh floor before the shooting occurred, he told KTLA.

Main Street from 3rd to 6th streets, along with 5th Street from Los Angeles Avenue to Spring Street remained closed for hours after the shooting.

No further details about the incident have been released.