Police have released the identity of the murder suspect who was arrested Thursday after a pursuit that also left a carjacking victim dead.

Joshua Reneau, 31, was still hospitalized Friday afternoon and currently faces a single murder charge.

The incident unfolded when officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s fugitive task force were surveilling Reneau in connection with a July 29 homicide that occurred in Reseda.

Police say Reneau was seen entering the back of a car in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue in South Los Angeles. Police began following the vehicle in a marked cruiser and a pursuit ensued.

During the chase, the driver crashed into another vehicle and his car became disabled, police said.

At that point, police say Reneau carjacked the driver of an SUV, but the victim got entangled in the seatbelt.

Reneau still drove away, dragging the victim alongside his own car for more than two miles.

The pursuit continued for about three miles before Reneau collided with several police vehicles and the SUV flipped on its side near Prairie and Florence avenues in Inglewood.

The carjacking victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit in Inglewood

Reneau initially refused to leave the disabled SUV but eventually surrendered.

The driver and a passenger of the first vehicle Reneau was in were booked on suspicion of evading and felony warrants respectively.

All of the suspects are due in court on Oct. 17.

Derek Hall, 28, of West Covina, and Miracole Brown, 20, of South L.A., had been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder that morning in connection with the incidents that occurred on July 29, one of which became deadly.

In one incident, two people were shot during a robbery and hospitalized. In the second, 32-year-old Earl Hunter was fatally shot in the 18300 block of Saticoy Street.

Authorities said Hall, Brown and Reneau were involved in both incidents.