Man who drove on airfield, made his way into ceiling during lockdown at John Wayne Airport is ID’d as San Diego resident

The person detained in connection with the lockdown at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport was identified as a 51-year-old San Diego man.

The security incident at the airport’s terminal Friday started when an employee spotted someone who had seized an airport vehicle and was driving it around in a restricted airfield outside Terminal C, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun.

The man was then seen trying to enter the terminal.

The terminal was placed on lockdown and travelers were evacuated around 6 p.m. as authorities conducted a thorough sweep of the area to try and find him.

During their search, deputies found debris on an upper-level floor between terminals B and C and realized that the man had made his way into the ceiling, Braun told KTLA.

The man, identified as Johnny Hecker, was later found inside the ceiling.

Video from the scene shows deputies prompting a man to climb down a ladder and then handcuffing him.

It’s unclear how the man made his way into the ceiling undetected.

Hecker will be booked into an Orange County jail on suspicion of trespassing and vandalism, officials said.

The incident caused delays at the airport, which didn’t announce reopening the terminal and beginning to process passengers until about 8:30 p.m.