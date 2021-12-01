Man who fatally shot estranged girlfriend sought: LAPD

A man accused of fatally shooting his estranged girlfriend in South Los Angeles is being sought by police, officials announced Wednesday.

Just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 20, officers responded to a radio call about an assault with a deadly weapon at the scene of a traffic collision near San Pedro Street and Jefferson Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The responding officers discovered that a man, later identified as Keith Pullam, had shot and killed his estranged girlfriend, identified as Cynthia Hairston.

Following an investigation, homicide detectives learned that Pullam had confronted Hairston in the 1500 block of East 21st Street, where he fired multiple rounds at her.

Pullam then chased Hairston southbound on San Pedro Street, and that’s when she became involved in a traffic collision.

Pullam then fired additional rounds at Hairston, killing her, police said.

He then fled the scene.

Detectives were able to positively identify Pullam but have been unable to find him.

He is described as a 58-year-old Black man standing at 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He may have a full beard and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information concerning Pullam’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives Riojas or Manriquez at 213-486-8700. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.