A man who allegedly fatally shot a female acquaintance in Long Beach was arrested Sunday following a police chase, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. at a strip mall along the 6600 block of Cherry Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said. She has not been identified, but was described as being in her 30s.

Homicide detectives learned the victim was in a vehicle at the strip mall when she was approached by a person on foot. The assailant fired several rounds at the victim through the vehicle while another person was inside, police said. The second person was unharmed during the shooting.

About 7:10 p.m., police received information that the shooter was seen in a vehicle along the 2800 block of Long Beach Boulevard. Officers spotted the vehicle and tried to stop the driver, but he did not stop and authorities gave chase, police said.

The driver got on the 405 Freeway, and the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit after about 20 minutes.

Detectives later learned that the suspect was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was identified by police as Corderell McKnight, 32, of Wilmington and was booked into jail on suspicion of murder. The suspect is being held on $2 million bail.

Police said McKnight and the victim were “long-time acquaintances,” and that McKnight “sought out and targeted the victim.”

No additional information about the shooting or the pursuit have been released.