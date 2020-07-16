Man leads authorities on chase after assaulting deputies, stealing patrol vehicle in Laguna Hills: OCSD

A man suspected of leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen patrol vehicle after allegedly assaulting deputies in Laguna Hills has been arrested, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

The incident began overnight when the individual fled a hospital during a mental health hold evaluation, prompting staff to call 911, according to a sheriff’s statement.

Deputies found the man as he was trying to walk onto the 5 Freeway and spoke with him. He allegedly assaulted the deputies as they tried to deescalate the situation, then took off in their patrol SUV, authorities said.

He led authorities on a pursuit down the southbound 5 that ended in a collision in San Juan Capistrano, according to the statement.

The man was taken into custody in a residential area, officials said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries that he received during the incident.

His condition was not immediately known.

Authorities haven’t yet identified the man, who is expected to be booked into jail on suspicion of assault on a peace officer and other possible charges.

No further details were immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 949-425-1900.