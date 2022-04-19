A man who killed his mother and uncle in Sylmar and then attempted to stage his mother’s death to look like a suicide pleaded guilty to two counts of murder Monday.

Marcel Gradvohl, 38, was arrested in November 2021 for the deaths of his mother, Maureen Gradvohl, and his uncle, Edward Steckel.

The Los Angeles Police Department began investigating their deaths on Nov. 28, 2021, after Marcel had called them to report finding his mother’s body.

When police arrived at his mother’s home on the 12600 block of Amboy Avenue, they were greeted by Marcel who told police he found his mother hanging in the garage. Maureen was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives began investigating and learned that Marcel had been spotted just a day before digging in the backyard of the property. Investigators later found Steckel’s body buried in the backyard.

During police questioning, Marcel admitted to killing his uncle during a dispute on Nov. 26, 2021. Later that same day he strangled his mother. The following day he buried his uncle in the backyard and the day after that he called police to report his mother’s suicide.

Gradvohl was then arrested and booked for their murders.

On Monday, he appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life plus four years for the use of a handgun in his uncle’s death and 25 years to life plus one year for the use of a rope in his mother’s death.

The sentences will run consecutively meaning he will have to finish serving one sentence before he begins serving the next.