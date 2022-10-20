A man who led authorities on a pursuit from San Diego County to Los Angeles Thursday was taken into custody after a tense standoff near LAX during which he appeared to threaten to jump off an overpass.

The pursuit began in San Diego around 11:40 a.m. and the driver was wanted for reckless driving, KTLA sister station KSWB reported.

Around 1:10 p.m., the driver got out of his vehicle and went onto a guardrail on Sepulveda and Century boulevards.

The man straddled the rail and appeared to threaten to jump for some time before getting off as law enforcement officers tried negotiating with him, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

At one point, the man appeared to sit on the ledge as Los Angeles firefighters responded to the scene and began inflating an airbag below so he could safely get down.

Authorities inched closer to the driver in an attempt to negotiate with him, aerial video showed.

Around 2 p.m. the man appeared to taunt officers by getting on and off the ledge and appeared to tie to sweatshirt to the guardrail.

Then, around 2:40 p.m., authorities were finally able to take him into custody.

Traffic on Century Boulevard and northbound Sepulveda boulevard was impacted in the area during the ordeal as police blocked the ramp.