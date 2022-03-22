The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man responsible for shooting at witnesses while beating a dog.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, two people were walking past an apartment complex in the area of 700 North La Brea Avenue when they saw a man on an apartment balcony physically beating a dog, the LAPD said.

The witnesses yelled at the man to let go of the dog. He argued back, then produced an unknown type firearm and shot at the witnesses, striking one, police said.

The victim who was shot was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect was seen running away from the crime scene, according to LAPD. A perimeter was established, but the man was not foud.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 140 pounds, and approximately 21 years old. He is not believed to live at the apartment complex but is possibly the boyfriend of a local resident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Iniguez, Serial No. 41297 or LT. Gonzalez Serial No. 27592 at 213-922-8205. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.LAPDONLINE.org and click on “webtips.”