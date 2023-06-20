A man who caused a mass panic at a California mall when he allegedly shouted “he has a gun,” has been arrested on charges of making a false threat.

Angel Marin, 44, of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested by Ontario police officers after investigators received an anonymous tip identifying him.

Marin is accused of shouting “gun” and “he has a gun” as he ran through the Ontario Mills Mall last month.

The incident led to a panic inside the mall, with people running and hiding for cover and a large response from local law enforcement.

Surveillance image of a man, believed to be Angel Marin, who police believe caused a “mass panic” at the Ontario Mills Mall on May 29, 2023. (Ontario PD)

Police later determined that there was no threat to the public, but said an investigation was underway to find the person responsible. A security camera image of the person believed to be responsible was sent out by the Ontario Police Department, which led to Marin being identified as the culprit.

He was arrested Sunday evening in Rancho Cucamonga and booked into the West Valley Detention Center. He faces charges for making a false threat of an emergency, as well as a charge related to domestic violence, jail records indicate.

He’s being held on $130,000 bail and is due in court Wednesday.

Calling authorities to phone in a phony threat can result in serious criminal trouble for those arrested and charged. According to the FBI, a hoax threat can result in federal charges and as much as five years in prison, in addition to any local or statewide charges.