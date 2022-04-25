Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole jewelry worth thousands of dollars from a TJ Maxx in Westlake Village.

Just after 11 a.m. April 20, a grand theft occurred at the store, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a special bulletin.

A man caught on surveillance video entered the store and approached the jewelry department. He asked the associate to see a pair of earrings values at $7,999.

When the associate removed the earrings from the glass case, the man grabbed them and ran to the exit without making any attempt to pay, officials said.

Anyone who will like to provide information can do anonymously by calling LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.