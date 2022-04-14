A man who walked out of a Chino Hills Costco with speakers valued at over $950 without paying is believed to be responsible for more than 20 retail thefts across Southern California, authorities said Thursday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the suspect, 27-year-old Vessi Diaz, allegedly stole two Sonos speakers and drove away from the store in a white sedan, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Diaz was identified as the suspect and arrested in a nearby city. Detectives learned that he was responsible for more than 20 thefts across the Southland, but authorities did not elaborate on the other incidents.

Diaz was booked on suspicion of grand theft.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident, or Diaz, is asked to contact Detective Ryan Girard of the Chino Hills Station at 909-364-2000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com