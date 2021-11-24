Man who struck and dragged pedestrian with car before fleeing arrested for attempted murder: Glendale police

A man who allegedly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle and dragged the victim, leaving him in critical condition, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Glendale police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 9 a.m. Nov. 16 near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Colorado Street.

The pedestrian was hit and dragged by the vehicle “a significant distance,” Glendale police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

The driver apparently left the scene, but officers interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video confirming that the suspect allegedly “hit, run over and dragged a pedestrian from a business parking lot out to the street,” police said.

The vehicle used in the crash was found later that day in the 600 block of Hawthorne Street and officers identified the suspect.

Michael Taylor, 31, of Los Angeles, was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 following the investigation.

He was later booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

No further details about the incident have been released.