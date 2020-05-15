Man who surrendered baby after L.A. pursuit charged with child abuse, assault

A pursuit driver emerged from his vehicle carrying a baby in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles on May 12, 2020. (KTLA)

The man who led authorities on a chase across central Los Angeles with an infant in his car was charged in the incident Thursday, prosecutors said.

Michael Callendar, 29, faces three felony counts: assault with a deadly weapon, a car; child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily or death and fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly.

He’s also accused of misdemeanor domestic battery, according to Ricardo Santiago, a public information officer for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from an incident Tuesday, when Callendar allegedly used his silver Toyota Prius to attack sheriff’s deputies who were seeking him for suspected spousal assault.

The California Highway Patrol says its officers began pursuing Callendar shortly before 9 p.m. in East L.A., where he got on the 10 Freeway and headed west. The Prius exited at Crenshaw Boulevard, but became disabled a short time later outside a Chevron station in the West Adams neighborhood.

Callendar emerged from the car holding a baby, aerial video showed. CHP said the baby is 11 months old.

There was a brief standoff as Callendar ignored officers’ commands to walk backwards toward their vehicles. But he handed over the child after some negotiation, then surrendered himself, CHP said.

The infant was reunited with their mother, according to L.A. County sheriff’s officials, who are continuing the investigation.

Inmate records showed Callendar remained in custody Thursday night on $50,000 bail. He was scheduled to return to court May 28.