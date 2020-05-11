Man who was killed in Pasadena police shooting after a pursuit identified

Authorities respond to a police shooting in Pasadena on May 8, 2020. (KTLA)

A man who was killed after a police shooting at the end of a pursuit in Pasadena Friday was identified by authorities Sunday.

Lloyd Nelson Jr., 47, died after leading police on a pursuit around 3:10 p.m. Friday, near the corner of Walnut Street and Meridith Avenue, after he failed to pull over a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage for a vehicle code violation, the Pasadena Police Department said. A preliminary investigation found that Nelson shot at officers immediately at the end of the pursuit, resulting in the exchange of gunfire, the department said Sunday.

The chase lasted about 20 minutes before officers forced the vehicle to crash, police said.

The black four-door was wedged between two police cruises near the intersection of Corson Street and Allen Avenue around 3:35 p.m. Nelson immediately shot at the officers, sparking a gun battle, the department said Sunday.

Both Nelson and a police officer were struck. Nelson died at the scene, officials said.

Sky5 aerial video showed Nelson’s bloodied and motionless body on the ground, where it remained for three hours following the incident.

The officer was recovering from a gunshot wound to leg Sunday after undergoing surgery, authorities said.

Detectives did not yet know Nelson’s motive, where he was from or what he was doing in Pasadena.

No information on the condition of a passenger who was in Nelson’s car during the pursuit was available.

Three firearms were found inside the Mitsubishi. according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

