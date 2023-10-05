A man who worked as an after-school coach for football and other sports and as an aide for disabled students in Glendale is facing charges after allegedly molesting at least six boys, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Pedro Antonio Tellez, aka Pedro Antonio Hernandez Llamas, 29, faces eight felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under age 14.

Tellez worked at John Muir Elementary School and worked part-time in the city’s One Glendale After School Youth Sports Program and Summer Day Camp Program since March, police said.

An investigation found that between 2018 and 2023, while working at other elementary schools in Glendale, Tellez allegedly molested the victims “by touching them inappropriately and with a sexual intent,” officials said.

Authorities indicated that there are more possible victims who have come forward and are being interviewed.

“Those we entrust with our children should be beacons of support and guidance, providing a safe and nurturing environment where our children can learn and grow,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. “It’s heartbreaking and deeply disturbing when someone entrusted with such a role, and especially someone acting as a guardian to such a vulnerable group of children, chooses to violate the sacred trust that exists between educators, students and their families. We will not tolerate such despicable acts within our community.”