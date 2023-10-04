A 29-year-old man who worked at a Glendale elementary school has been arrested in connection with committing lewd acts on a minor.

Pedro Antonio Tellez, aka Pedro Antonio Hernandez Llamas, worked at John Muir Elementary School and had worked part-time in the city’s One Glendale After School Youth Sports Program and Summer Day Camp Program since March, according to police.

Authorities believe some of the alleged offenses occurred on school campus, according to victim statements.

Tellez was arrested Tuesday.

“The City of Glendale is committed to fostering a safe and nurturing environment for everyone in our community, especially our children who rely on adults to protect them from harm,” police said in a news release.

Detectives are working with the Glendale Unified School District in seeking additional possible victims or witnesses.

Anyone with more information about the suspect or who believes their child may have been victimized is asked to call Glendale Police Department’s assaults bureau detectives at 818-548-4840.