Man wielding 2 knives fatally shot by Beaumont police: Officials

Beaumont police shot and killed a man Sunday who came towards officers while holding two large knives, authorities said.

Police in the Riverside County city east of Los Angeles received a 911 call Sunday night about a man brandishing a knife at a business, police said.

Officers found a man with two large knives at the intersection of Sixth Street and Beaumont Avenue, and shot him after he approached them, police said.

He died at the scene.

Other details about the shooting weren’t immediately released.