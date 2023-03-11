A man was arrested Friday after allegedly attacking two victims in a hate crime-fueled attack in Santa Monica. (Santa Monica Police)

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting victims in a hate crime-fueled attack in Santa Monica.

The suspect was identified as Job Uriah Taylor by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers responded to an attempted assault in the 1100 block of Santa Monica Beach around 7:30 a.m.

The victim, who was walking his dog at the time, told police Taylor approached him and threatened to attack him with a metal pipe. He then yelled several racial slurs at the victim, who was a Black man, police said.

Nearby fire department personnel intervened in the confrontation, fending off the suspect who eventually rode away on a bicycle.

About 30 minutes later, police responded to an assault on the north side of a train platform at 4th Street and Colorado Avenue.

Taylor was seen “attacking a male and female, both African American, with the same pipe he was brandishing at the 1100 block of the beach,” police said. “Taylor hit the victims multiple times in the head while yelling more racial slurs.”

Two victims were transported to the hospital, police said. One victim was released on the same day and while another victim is still being treated for a head injury.

Taylor was arrested on multiple charges including two counts of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

In addition, hate crime allegations were added to the two counts of attempted murder and assault with force, according to arrest documents.

Detectives are seeking witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Holloway at 310-458-8934 or email Jacob.holloway@santamonica.gov. The public can also contact the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426.