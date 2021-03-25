Man with blunt force trauma found dead in Sun Valley garage: LAPD

A man who appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma was found dead in a Sun Valley garage, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Thursday.

The death was reported about 10 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 11600 block of Wixom Street, police said in a news release.

Responding officers were directed to the garage where they found the victim with head injuries.

The 47-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any additional information about what led up to the man’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.