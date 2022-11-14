An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on a Koreatown sidewalk early Monday morning.

Several gunshots were reported just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Normandie Avenue and West 8th Street.

Witnesses told police two males were seen running from the scene shortly after the shots were fired, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed crime scene tape closing the intersection as police investigated the incident.

A white canopy could be seen on the sidewalk near the Savoy Liquor store.

Officers confirmed they found a man down with a gunshot wound when they arrived in the area.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide a possible motive for the shooting.

No description of a shooter, or shooters, was given.