Police investigate a shooting report in the Hollywood Hills area on May 31, 2023. (KTLA)

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to an officer needs help call in the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard around 4 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Cervantes said.

A man suffering from gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene, Cervantes said.

No further details about the shooting were immediately released and no suspect description was provided.

Traffic was blocked at Universal Studios Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard for the investigation.