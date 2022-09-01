Police are involved in a standoff with a man allegedly armed with a gun near the University of Southern California Thursday morning.

The call reporting a man with a gun in the 1200 block of South Flower Street in downtown Los Angeles came in around 5:50 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Madison confirmed.

Officers were on scene and involved in a standoff with the suspect, Madison said.

The USC Department of Public Safety asked the public to avoid the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street in University Park due to the police activity.

Check back for updates on this developing story.