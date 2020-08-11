Man with gunshot wound dies after car crashes on way to hospital, Orange police say

A man who was being driven to a hospital with a gunshot wound died after the car he was riding in crashed in Southern California.

Police say nobody was injured in the crash involving two vehicles last week at an intersection in Orange.

Responding officers found a man in one of the cars suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Orange Police Department.

The man, who was not identified, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Officials did not have details about what caused the crash.

Investigators believe the shooting could be gang-related. They are treating it as a homicide.