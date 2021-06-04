Man with gunshot wound found dead in overturned vehicle following crash in Pico Rivera

Authorities investigate after a man was found dead in Pico Rivera. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway into the death of a man with a gunshot wound who was found in an overturned vehicle in Pico Rivera Thursday night.

Deputies initially responded to the 9200 block of Olympic Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m. regarding a traffic collision, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Arriving deputies found the male victim still inside an overturned vehicle.

When he was removed, the deputies discovered the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, the news release stated.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no known motive for the shooting and no suspect description was given.

No further information was immediately available.