Man with knife fatally shot after charging at Monterey Park police officer: LASD

A Monterey Park police officer fatally shot a man who investigators say followed the officer into a secured parking lot and charged at him with a knife Monday.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. as the officer was concluding his shift and entered a fire station near the Monterey Park Police Department in the 300 block of Newmark Avenue.

The officer was followed by the suspect as he entered the parking lot, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When the officer parked and exited his vehicle, investigators say he was confronted by a man with a knife.

The officer opened fire when the armed man charged at him, the news release stated.

The man was struck multiple times in the upper body and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities have not identified the man involved in the incident.

It was unknown if there was any relationship between the man and the officer.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

Investigators are searching the area for any surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.