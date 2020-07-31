Man with knife killed in Chino police shooting after asking to meet with officer

A Chino police officer fatally shot a man with a knife a block away from police headquarters.

A statement from the city of Chino says the man called 911 on Thursday afternoon and asked to meet an officer near the police station, at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and 10th Street.

When the officer arrived, the man got out of his vehicle with a knife and approached the officer, police said.

The officer opened fire, fatally shooting the man, who died at the scene.

The officer was not harmed. He has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

The man’s identity was not released pending notification of his family.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s and district attorney’s investigators are handling the shooting investigation.

No further details were available.