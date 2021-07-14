Man with knives, loaded guns in vehicle detained while trying to enter DTLA federal building: DHS

A man wearing body armor who had a cache of weapons in his truck was detained while trying to enter a federal building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The incident occurred sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building, located at 255 E. Temple St., officials said.

The man was trying to enter the parking garage when he was stopped by security officers who noticed a firearm in the man’s vehicle, DHS officials said in a statement.

Multiple loaded firearms and knives were eventually found inside.

The man was apprehended at the scene, officials said without elaborating.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Protective Service, and the Los Angeles Police Department, as well as the FBI, remained at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle in question appeared to still be at the scene as well. Sky5 video showed a white pick up truck with its hood and two front doors open.

Check back for updates on this developing story.