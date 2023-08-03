Roger Gutierrez as seen in an undated photo. (Fontana Police Department)

Police in Fontana arrested a man for committing a robbery during an open house.

According to a Tweet from the Fontana Police Department, Roger Gutierrez stole many different jewelry items including earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings and even a Delta Airlines pin from the home.

Gutierrez has “over a dozen felonies,” authorities said.

Anyone who recognizes the stolen property or has more information is urged to contact Detective Hackett with the Fontana Police Department at 909-354-8171. (Fontana Police Department)

Detectives are seeking further information and potential victims of the robbery.

